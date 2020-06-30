Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 students with job offers in hand await joining sans degree

BHOPAL: About 10,000 students from technical courses, who have earned placement in companies, are now waiting eagerly for their degrees to join their first job. However, university authorities are in a fix after announcement of general promotion by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
About ten thousand students who had completed their final year engineering and had got placement in different companies are now in a fix. They want to join but in absence of degree and pass marksheet their dreams have been stalled.
“We are waiting for government instructions and guidelines from the higher education department. Once we get the instructions on policy, we will declare the results of all classes,” said an official from the Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).
Explaining about the complexity of the situation, he said that there were several categories of students, as some have paperback in several subjects etc. One needs to find ways for all to bring uniformity and address all issues, he added.
Same problem is being faced by the students of the medical university. Officials of the university are waiting for policy guidelines to frame rules for general promotion.
Sources in the department of higher education confirmed that the department is preparing a general policy for promotion. It will then be send to CM office for approval.
Senior official from higher education department said that it was not an easy task as there are several kind of universities in the state like medical university, engineering university, fine arts university, agriculture university, journalism university – run by different departments.
‘Rules, kind of courses and technicalities in these universities are different therefore policy should be made that could address issues for all,’ said the official.
