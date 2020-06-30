Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 students with job offers in hand await joining sans degree

BHOPAL: About 10,000 students from technical courses, who have earned placement in companies, are now waiting eagerly for their degrees to join their first job. However, university authorities are in a fix after announcement of general promotion by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

About ten thousand students who had completed their final year engineering and had got placement in different companies are now in a fix. They want to join but in absence of degree and pass marksheet their dreams have been stalled.

“We are waiting for government instructions and guidelines from the higher education department. Once we get the instructions on policy, we will declare the results of all classes,” said an official from the Rajiv Gandhi Prodyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV).

Explaining about the complexity of the situation, he said that there were several categories of students, as some have paperback in several subjects etc. One needs to find ways for all to bring uniformity and address all issues, he added.