Madhya Pradesh: 1,000 farmers join Congress tractor rally in Jabalpur

Bhopal: Congress leaders took out a tractor rally in Jabalpur on Saturday in support of the farmers’ agitation going at the Delhi state borders. Congress leaders are trying to garner support in the state for the ongoing farmers’ protest over the three agriculture laws promulgated by the Centre.

DCC president Dinesh Yadav said that the administration was not giving permission to take out a tractor rally and was giving a ‘lame’ excuse: “It’ll bother the common people”.

Permission was given to take out the rally from Vijaypur to Shahid Smarak but a limit of 100 tractors was imposed. In the rally that was taken out, more than 1,000 farmers participated.

Yadav alleged that the police had stopped the tractors at the entry point to the city and around 1,000 tractors were not able to join the rally on Saturday.

The farmers, after reaching the memorial, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.