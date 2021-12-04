Madhya Pradesh: 1,000 Bhoj Open University study centres by January 2022

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University has decided to increase its study centres to 1,000 by January 2022. The university has set the target of establishing 800 study centres by December 2021 and increase it to ,1000 by January 2022, said vice chancellor, Jayant Sonwalkar.

'Increasing the numbers of study centres will increase the outreach of the university to far flung areas as well. We have also decided to engage services of placement officers deputed by the higher education department in all 52 districts to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio,' said Sonwalkar.

The placement officers will act as nodal officers for admissions for the Bhoj University. They will get additional emoluments from Bhoj University. These nodal officers will reach out at grass level to tell people about courses run by the university.

The nodal officers will interact with Panch and Sarpanch of villages and tell them about the courses and admission process. This will take the university to doorsteps of people living in far off places. Admission process will be simplified further, said Sonwalkar.

An awareness campaign will also be held in coordination with the school education department for students of class 12. Moreover, university will also run campaigns on TV, Radio and other mass mediums, so that more and more people know about the university.

During a review meeting of the university held last month, it was decided that services of teachers from the higher education department could be taken on deputation. Focus will be on vocational and other courses. Study material will be sent to students through registered post.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:29 AM IST