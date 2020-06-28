Madhya Pradesh: 10-yr-old 'Queen' of Panna Tiger Reserve found dead

BHOPAL: A 10-year-old tigress, popularly known as Queen of Panna Tiger Reserve, was found dead on Sunday. A photo of this tigress taking rest at Talgaon Rest House was in the news recently.

According to forest department, this tigress with radio collar was found dead by the tracking team in Talgaon Circle of Panna Corps area. How tigress died was not immediately disclosed.

The tigress P-213 was the offspring of tigress T-2 brought from Kanha under the tiger rehabilitation scheme. The tigress T-2 gave birth to it in October 2010 in the forest enclosure. According to information from sources, the pulse rate of the tigress had increased from last night, which was known to the tracking team. In the morning, when her location was discovered, she was found dead on the route at Beit Mahua Fold Circle Talgaon.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF-Wild life) SK Mandal said tigress died in Panna Tiger Reserve. The cause of death is still not known. Teams are there to assess the situation. The tigress P-213 was the most talked about and popular tigress of Panna Tiger Reserve.