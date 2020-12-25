Madhya Pradesh: 10 travellers from UK test Covid-negative

BHOPAL: Ten travellers from Britain are corona-negative. The RT-PCR test was conducted on 44 travellers from Britain and the results of 10 came out today. Sixty-four travellers from Britain have been identified and all will be subjected to the RT-PCR test. Most of them are from the districts. The results of the others are yet to come. CMHO Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “The results of the RT-PCR test of 10 travellers from Britain turned out to be negative. The test was conducted on 44 travellers. Sixty-four travellers in all from Britain have been identified in the state capital.”

Corona update

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,031 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally up to 236,400 and toll to 3,536, with 12 new deaths on Friday. The total number of active cases is 10,461, while 222,403 is the total number of cured cases, with 1,234 cases being cured in a single day. The corona-positive rate is 3.5 per cent, with 29,356 samples sent for testing, while 126 samples were rejected at the time of testing in the state capital. Twenty-one districts reported more than 10 corona-positive cases.

Indore reported 312 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 53,323 and toll to 855, while Bhopal reported 203 corona-positive cases, with its tally touching 38,195 and toll at 565. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 32 and 55 corona-positive cases, respectively.

Ratlam reported 34 corona-positive cases and Khargone 29, while Sagar and Vidisha reported 20 corona-positive cases each. Ujjain reported 22 corona-positive cases, Satna 18, Shivpuri 17 and Dhar 15. Hoshangabad, Betul and Jhabua reported 14 corona-positive cases each. Rewa reported 13 corona-positive cases, Guna 10 and Balaghat and Barwani 11 each. Mandsaur reported 12 corona-positive cases. Agar-Malwa reported no corona-positive cases, while Burhanpur, Shajapur, Anuppur and Morena reported only one positive case each.