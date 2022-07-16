Madhya Pradesh: 10 Tawa dam gates open after heavy rain

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Rain wreaked havoc in Narmadapuram district in last 24 hours. The meteorological department has issued orange alert, forecasting occurrence of heavy rain in next 24 hours.

Heavy rain has worsened the situation in Narmadapuram and Itarsi. The main road has been lost to sheets of water. Apart from roads, rain water has entered many houses. SDRF team has been deployed to deal with the situation.

As a result, 10 gates of Tawa Dam have been opened in Narmadapuram. This is for the first time that the gates of Tawa Dam have been opened. Due to incessant rain, 1,06,442 cusecs of water have been released. The maximum level of the dam is 1,186 feet.

With the opening of 10 gates of Tawa dam, the water level of Narmada will increase. As a result, people living in low-lying areas have been ordered by the district administration to move to safer places. The people living along the banks of Narmada in Hoshangabad, Dhar, Alirajpur, Harda, Dewas, Sehore, Raisen and Khandwa districts have been alerted.

Due to overnight rain, waterlogging was reported from many areas in Itarsi. Water reached roads and entered houses. In view of waterlogging, the district administration has sent a team of State Disaster Response Force to Itarsi. Narmadapuram Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said SDRF was rescuing people and taking them to a safe place.