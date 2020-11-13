Madhya Pradesh: 10 killed, 20 injured as van overturns in Shivpuri

In a fatal road accident 10 people, including three women and a girl were killed when their pick-up van overturned near Kakra village in Shivpuri district on Friday evening. More than 20 people injured in the accident have been referred to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospital.

The incident took place around 7.15 pm when a few members of Gurjar community were returning to their village Dodi from Morevan after attending a religious fete.

As per the primary police report, the driver of the pick-up van lost control over it leading to the fatal accident. Six persons died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to Pohri and Shivpuri district hospitals, said police.