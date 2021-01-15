Madhya Pradesh: 10 districts report zero corona-positive cases

BHOPAL: Ten districts in Madhya Pradesh reported no corona-positive cases, while eight districts reported only one corona-positive case each on Friday. The corona-positive rate is 1.8 per cent, which shows that the number of corona cases has consistently declined in the state.

Ten districts — Agar-Malwa, Niwari, Dindori, Mandla, Alirajpur, Damoh, Morena, Shivpuri, Katni and Bhind — reported no corona cases on Friday. Eight districts — Balaghat, Shahdol, Narsingpur, Chhatarpur, Anuppur, Seoni, Sheopur and Panna — recorded only one case each. Niwari, Mandla and Bhind have below 10 active cases. Niwari has three, while Mandla has six and Bhind has nine active cases.

Madhya Pradesh reported 429 corona-positive cases, pushing the tally up to 250,858 and toll to 3,746 with six new deaths on Friday. A total of 6,957 are active cases, while 240,155 patients have been cured so far, with 574 being cured in a single day. A total of 23,363 samples were sent for the testing at the state level and 352 samples were rejected at the time of testing.

Major cities, such as Indore, reported 82 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 56,926 cases and toll to 916, while Bhopal reported 94 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 41,393 and toll to 595. Similarly, Gwalior and Jabalpur reported nine and 21 corona-positive cases, respectively. Besides, Khargone reported 18 corona-positive cases, while Ratlam reported 16 cases and Chhindwara reported 15 corona-positive cases. Umaria reported 11 positive cases, while Harda and Betul reported 10 positive cases each.