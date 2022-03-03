Madhya Pradesh: 10 districts identified for Intensive Mission Indradhanush

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state health department has identified a total of 10 districts for the "Intensive Mission Indradhanush" campaign.

The districts have been on the basis of less achievement in routine vaccination within the time, the state immunization officer Dr Santosh Shukla, said.

The districts are Chhindwara, Damoh, Datia, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Mandla, Morena, Sagar, Satna and Seoni.

Shukla said that the campaign would be held in three phases on March 7, April 4 and May 7.

The vaccines will be administered for protection from Tuberculosis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Polio, Hepatitis B, Pneumonia and Meningitis, Measles, Rubella, Japanese Encephalitis (JE) and Rotavirus diarrhoea.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:27 PM IST