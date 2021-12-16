Madhya Pradesh: 1-year-old girl falls into bore-well in Chhatarpur, rescue operations on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police with locals have launched an operation to rescue a one-year-old girl who has fallen into a bore-well in Dauni village under Naugaon police station in Chhatarpur.

According to reports, the girl, Divyanshi was playing in the field near her house and had fallen in the borewell which was in the field itself.

After a few hours, the family members started searching for her. Meanwhile, they heard the cry of the girl and reached near the borewell. The family tried to rescue her from there but when they failed, they informed the police about the incident.

The Superintendent of Police and Collector reached the spot and reviewed the rescue operation. According to reports, the girl was stuck at 15 feet and the rescue team dug out the hole up to eight feet. (Till the report filed)

The administration has also called an Emergency Response Force team from Gwalior to accelerate the rescue operation.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 06:13 PM IST