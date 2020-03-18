Madhya Pradesh: 1% discount on buying stamp papers online

BHOPAL: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to give one per cent discount to those who will buy stamp papers online.

The vendors who bought stamp papers online were given 1.5% discount, but now all stamp paper buyers will get the reduction.

The cabinet also approved Rs 125 crore for installing CCTV cameras with audio recording equipment in the courts. For this project, Rs 40 crore will be sanctioned this year, Rs 50 crore in 2021-2022 and Rs 35 crore for 2022-23.

The cabinet also gave nod to take bank guarantee of Rs 26,000 crore for State Civil Supplies Corporation and Markfed for purchases.

The contract period of members of Sardar Sarovar Grievance Redressal Authority and Narmada Control Authority has been extended.

Decision on contractual workers: The cabinet also discussed about the regularisation of 2.5 lakh contractual workers. The government set up a sub-committee and a decision will be taken after the sub-committee submits its report.