Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead & 3 Injured As Car Collides With Bike At NH-46

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man died and three were injured in an accident on national highway 46, where a car collided with a family riding on a motorcycle on Monday.

The man named Raju Kirar was dead. Three others were also injured, with one person's condition reported to be critical.

According to reports, the Kirar family, residents of Chakk Churela village in Bamauri Block, was on their way to visit the Gader Gufa cave. The driver, Raju Kirar, attempted a turn on the highway when an oncoming car crashed into them with immense force.

Sources suggest that the car might have been driven by a senior police officer, but local authorities have not confirmed this detail.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the Water Park close to the temple.