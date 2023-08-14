 Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead & 3 Injured As Car Collides With Bike At NH-46
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 1 Dead & 3 Injured As Car Collides With Bike At NH-46

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead & 3 Injured As Car Collides With Bike At NH-46

Sources suggest that the car might have been driven by a senior police officer, but local authorities have not confirmed this detail.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 06:41 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man died and three were injured in an accident on national highway 46, where a car collided with a family riding on a motorcycle on Monday.

The man named Raju Kirar was dead. Three others were also injured, with one person's condition reported to be critical.

Read Also
MP: Two Minors Gang-raped In Rewa; 5 Held
article-image

According to reports, the Kirar family, residents of Chakk Churela village in Bamauri Block, was on their way to visit the Gader Gufa cave. The driver, Raju Kirar, attempted a turn on the highway when an oncoming car crashed into them with immense force.

Sources suggest that the car might have been driven by a senior police officer, but local authorities have not confirmed this detail.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed near the Water Park close to the temple.

Read Also
Indore: Motor Accident Claims Tribunal Insurance Company Asked To Pay Rs 42L As Compensation
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Misleading' Social Media Posts Against MP Govt: Police Gathering Evidence, Not In Hurry To Send...

'Misleading' Social Media Posts Against MP Govt: Police Gathering Evidence, Not In Hurry To Send...

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead & 3 Injured As Car Collides With Bike At NH-46

Madhya Pradesh: 1 Dead & 3 Injured As Car Collides With Bike At NH-46

MP: Woman Constable To Undergo Sex Change Surgery, Gets Home Dept’s Nod

MP: Woman Constable To Undergo Sex Change Surgery, Gets Home Dept’s Nod

Bhopal: 'Will Pay Tribute To Bhagat Singh By Hoisting Tiranga In Lahore', Says BJP MLA Rameshwar...

Bhopal: 'Will Pay Tribute To Bhagat Singh By Hoisting Tiranga In Lahore', Says BJP MLA Rameshwar...

Bhopal: Man Arrested For Pelting Stones At Vande Bharat Express

Bhopal: Man Arrested For Pelting Stones At Vande Bharat Express