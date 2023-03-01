Madhya Praddesh: Collector must act to remove liquor shops located close to schools, says Congress leader Ramesh Saxena

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Former member of legislative assembly (MLA) and Congress leader Ramesh Saxena organised a press conference at his residence in Sehore on Wednesday. In the press conference, Saxena has demanded action from the Sehore collector to take relevant action in removing liquor shops located at close quarters to schools, colleges, hostels and places of worship.

As the press conference commenced, Saxena raised questions on the implementation of the New liquor policy implemented by the BJP. He opined that the ruling party introduces numerous policies, but fails to implement them effectively. With regard to the New liquor policy, he said that he shall plead with the Collector of Sehore to adhere to the new liquor policy strictly.

He went on to say that as per the policy, it has been stated that no liquor shops must be located close to schools, hostels, colleges and religious places. Further in his statements, he said that officials often fear to take action in cases pertaining to sale and distribution of illicit liquor. He demanded that the collector of Sehore constitutes a committee and probe cases of illicit liquor distribution and sale effectively.

Congress workers and office bearers such as Naim Nawaab, Suresh Sabu, Rajeev Gujarati,Bhura Yadav, Ranu Vyas and Shashank Saxena were present in the Press conference.

