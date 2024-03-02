Madhya Pardesh: Farmers Urge Collector To Provide Them Relief For Damaged Crops In Narmadapuram

Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The office-bearers of the Kisan Sangh held a meeting with collector Sonia Meena in the collectorate auditorium on Friday. The office-bearers of the Sangh said to the collector that the administration should immediately give compensation to those farmers who lost their crops in the recent hailstorm and rain. They also urged the collector to maintain transformers and increase their capacity under Vidyut Kisan Mitra Yojna.

They also demanded the administration to provide water from the canals in command area for Moong (green gram) crop. They also raised issue of constructing the Narmadapuram-Pachmarhi Marg to connect Pachmarhi with Madhai.

The office-bearers also demanded the collector to construct a sub-station at Kanchkheda in Makhan Nagar. After hearing the farmers’ problems, Meena said that all the problems would be solved. The farmers also said that the insurance companies are delaying payment of their claims. Meena directed the officials present at the meeting to coordinate with the office-bearers of the Sangh and work out their problems.

Bhopal: Four Get Jail Term For Fighting Over Property

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): Judicial magistrate first class Ramawtar Patel has awarded two years of rigorous imprisonment to each of them and imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on them for attacking a man and his wife with rods and axes. The four persons were Motilal Rathore (48), Anil aka Gutddu (27), Ajay Kumar Rathore (20 and Vidya Bai (43).

According to reports, the accused went to the house of the complainant Narayan Rathore on the night of December 10, 2019 and entered into an altercation with him over the distribution of ancestral properties. They hurled abuses at the family members of Narayan but when the latter objected to it, they attacked him with rods and axes.

When Narayan’s wife shanty Bai came to his rescue, the attackers pushed her. The accused then threatened Narayan and his wife with dire consequences. Narayan lodged a complaint at the Jaithari police station. Afterwards the police inquired into the case and sent the accused to jail.