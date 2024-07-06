Madhya Pardesh: Farmer Falls Into Well, Dies After Sustaining Grievous Injuries On Head | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer working at his farm fields in the Karatha village of Chhatarpur fell into a well on Friday, and died as he sustained grievous injuries on his head, the police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the police added.

The sarpanch of the village, Pushpendra Singh told the media that the man who died has been identified as Akhilesh Kushwaha (21). He used to reside in the village, and work as a farmer. He, on Friday, was at his farm fields, and sowed seeds there.

Upon his return to his house at around 8 pm, he failed to notice a well, and slipped inside it to fall on his head. As he sustained grievous injuries on his head, he died on the spot itself.

The on-lookers quickly brought him out of the well and rushed him to the hospital in Harpalpur, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police were informed, who have sent his body for post-mortem, and are probing the incident.

Madhya Pradesh: Thieves Strike At 7 Houses, Make Off With Booty

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves struck at seven houses in a colony near Pondi Chowki under Nagod police station in the early hours of Saturday and made off with cash and valuables worth lakhs of rupees, the police said. The thieves entered the houses of vinod Kushwaha, Hemlata, Kushwaha and Ramkaran by breaking the locks and tried to steal money and valuables.

The thieves also entered the house of another person Shiv Kumar and escaped with ornaments. Similarly, in another incident, thieves made off with the household goods and ornaments from the house of Bhagwan Deen. The burglars then struck at the house of Devendra Nagar and Ram Bhagat Nagar and escaped with cash and valuables. The police began an inquiry into the cases.