Madhai-Tawa cycling expedition ends

Madhai (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board-led Madhai-Tawa cycling expedition was conducted under 52-week, 52 events in Madhai on Sunday. The cycling expedition was aimed at increasing people’s engagement in adventure tourism in Tawa Dam locality. About 30 people took part.

Narmadapuram district collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, Deputy Director of MP Tourism Board Umakant Chaudhary flagged off the cycling expedition at 8 am on Sunday. Sohagpur SDM Akhil Rathore was also present.

The enthusiastic participants of the rally began cycling from Madhai and passed through Satpura National Park. Thereafter, the group reached Tawa resort and returned to starting point.

Necessary arrangements had been ensured at all points for safety of participants and repair of their bicycles. The expedition ended at 5 pm.

Director of Gypsy Adventure, Aditya, said that people hailing from various parts of the country took part in the expedition, all of whom were awarded medals and certificates.