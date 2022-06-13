Lured into love, woman raped and blackmailed in Bhopal

representative pic |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A-25-year-old woman, who was first lured into friendship and later into love, was allegedly raped and blackmailed with MMS. Ashoka garden police have booked the man for rape and under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police station in-charge Alok Shrivastava told media that the woman has filed a rape complaint against the man who sexually exploited her on pretext of marriage. The man refused to tie nuptial knots with her and when she insisted he threatened to post on social media the videos of their intimate moments.

The woman had come in contact with the accused an M.Tech student, in a party two years back. The duo shared their numbers and their friendship grew into a relationship. One day the youth took her to his friend’s house where they both got physically intimate after the man promised to marry her. He also made a MMS of their intimate moments.

Recently when the woman mounted pressure to marry her, the youth threatened to upload the MMS on social media.

Ashoka garden police have registered a case under Section 376-2-N, 3232, 506 of IPC and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. No arrest has been made so far.