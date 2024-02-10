LS Polls: AICC Seeks More Names, Holds Screening Committee Meeting | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC has sought more names to finalise their list of candidates for the general elections. In a LS poll screening committee meeting held in New Delhi on Friday, the AICC asked the parliamentary in-charges to look for more suitable candidates.

The party has appointed parliamentary in-charges to look for a suitable candidate for their respective constituency.

Sources said that AICC is not satisfied with the names submitted to it and wants more suitable candidates for the elections. Earlier, they had submitted a panel to the PCC and also to AICC office bearers who have been made in-charge of the state like Jitendra Singh and others.

Sources said that newly appointed party state president Jitu Patwari and LoP Umang Singhar are lobbying to get a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress party is in search of suitable and winnable candidates for its 29 Lok Sabha seats. At present Congress MP Nakul Nath, son of former chief minister Kamal Nath is representing the Chhindwara seat in the Lok Sabha.