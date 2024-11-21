Low Demand Grounds PM Shree Paryatan Vayu Seva Flights For Indore, Ujjain, & Gwalior

Representative Image | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The air service under ‘PM Shree Paryatan Vayu Seva’ has been discontinued for Gwalior, Indore and Ujjain for want of passengers. The flights (6-seater) for the three cities were stopped from October end as they failed to attract flyers to sustain operations.

On the contrary, the flights for Singrauli, Rewa and Khajuraho are getting enthusiastic response and seeing the increasing number of flyers, the frequency of flights to these destinations have been increased from this month. The Company Secretary for Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Ankit Kaurav confirmed that flights under PM Shree Paryatan Seva have been discontinued for Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior.

The aforesaid cities have multi transport facilities and have good road and rail connectivity so people prefer using them, said Kaurav. “Now we are focusing on flights for distant places to cut short the travel time,” he added. People in the tourism board, having knowledge of the matter, said that flight occupancy for routes to Gwalior, Indore and Ujjain were between 40 % and 50 %.

Besides better road and rail connectivity to these cities, the travel cost is much cheaper than the air fare. Also, many people take road routes as the travel distance from Bhopal to these cities is not that long. An officer of Flyola Company, which operates flights, said that flights for Ujjain have been discontinued as blue bulls were spotted at the airport prompting the authorities to discontinue the service over safety concerns.

Taking the air route to reach your destination is expensive is not very pocket friendly. Besides, commuting to and fro airport and then long wait before boarding the plane is also very taxing for some. Owing to the said reasons, flight occupancy to these three destinations remained thin prompting the authorities to discontinue the air service under PM Shree Paryatan Vayu Seva’.