Love Jihad: 113 FIRs registered in last 2 years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though 113 cases were registered under Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, in last two years, the government has not revealed the number of convicts. The Act aims to prevent forceful religious conversion in the state. The cases related to the violation of Act have dropped to 30 per cent in the current year in comparison to last year.

The ADG, women safety, Pragya Richa Shrivastava told Free Press that 65 FIRs were registered in 2021 while 48 cases were registered under the Act this year.

The charge sheets have been submitted in the court in all the 65 cases. In the current year, charge sheets in 34 out of 48 cases have been submitted. In the current year, the cases dropped to 48, which is 30 per cent less compared to previous year.

However, police and prosecution have no data about how many accused have been convicted or acquitted by the court. This month, state government brought an ordinance in which it is mandatory to inform the district magistrate about the religious conversion 60 days before.

Many cases of religious conversion were reported in the state, wherein a man of a particular community harassed and put pressure on Hindu women to change their religion. Besides, some of the cases related to mass religious conversion were reported.