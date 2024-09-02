Lord Mahakal’s “Shahi Sawari” May Soon Be Renamed As “Rajsi Sawari,” Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Mahakal Sawari | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The name of Lord Mahakal’s “Shahi Sawari” could be christened as “Rajsi Sawari” in the coming time. An indication in this regard came when Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tweeted on Monday that “ Today, last Rajsi Sawari of Baba Mahakal is being taken out in Ujjain. It’s not mere “ Sawari” rather it is a direct connection of Baba with the public. I welcome the pilgrims who arrived from country and abroad in Rajsi Sawari of Mahakaleshwar,” he told.

Shedding light on the Rajsi Sawari, he said that god wants to see this world by his eyes and people also wait to see the almighty through their eyes. God Mahakal, who is referred as “Sanharak”, encourages the enthusiasm of everyone

जय श्री महाकाल !



आज उज्जैन में बाबा महाकाल की राजसी सवारी निकल रही है। यह मात्र सवारी नहीं, अपितु बाबा का जनता के साथ सीधा सरोकार है।



मैं देश-विदेश से पधारे श्रद्धालुओं का बाबा महाकालेश्वर की राजसी सवारी में स्वागत, वंदन एवं अभिनन्दन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/RGZLwCc6mW — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 2, 2024

He said that uniqueness of this year’s Rajsi Sawari is that SC ST people participated in procession on every Monday and registered their presence. In tribal area, Lord Shiva is revered as Bada Dev and to introduce every one with tribal culture, ST people were included into the “Sawari”. The effort was made to enhance the grandeur of “Sawari” by including different government bands.