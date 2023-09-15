 LoP Submits Complaint To CEO-MP Against Police Station In-charge Posted In Bhind district
As the elections are fast approaching, the Congress leaders are raising several issues against the state government and also of the working of the district administration.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh have submitted a complaint to the chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh, demanding investigation on the appointments of police station in-charges of Lahar, Mehgaon and Ater here on Thursday.

Dr Singh in his complaint stated that in two constituencies Mehgaon and Ater, the sitting MLAs who are also ministers, had their relatives get appointed as police station in-charges. They will affect the election and the polling process.

He claimed that in the Lahar constituency, the Bharamin police station in-charges are posted. He also said that one Bharamin BJP leader will contest election from the constituency and for him the government has made the arrangements. He demanded inquiry into the appointments.

While talking to media persons, he stated that the BJP is trying to hammer the election sanctity by playing tricks. He also added that the police are targeting Congress leaders in the district and externing them from there.

article-image
