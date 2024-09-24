 Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another Suspected to Flee Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another Suspected to Flee Abroad

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another Suspected to Flee Abroad

They managed to collect Rs 1.77 crore from investors, however, when the time came to return the money with high returns as promised, the two fled from the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:59 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lookout notice has been issued against a fraudster who has siphoned investors’ money to the tune of Rs 1.77 crore, said Special Task Force officials here on Monday. Earlier the STF sleuths had arrested one of the directors of the firm last month.

SP, STF Rajesh Singh Bhadoria said that two directors of DG Mudhra Connect, Prakash Chand Jain and Ravi Kumar Jain, residents of Jaipur, had opened their office here in Bhopal offering high returns to investors on the amount. They had taken the money of the investors promising to double their amount in a very short span.

Read Also
Retired Official Of HCL Duped Of ₹2.5 Crores In Digital House Arrest Scam In Ujjain; Fraudsters...
article-image

They managed to collect Rs 1.77 crore from investors, however, when the time came to return the money with high returns as promised, the two fled from the city. The police had registered a case against the firm and its director in August and managed to arrest Prakash Chand Jain. The police came to know that the other accused Ravi might have escaped to some foreign country.

The SP contacted the bureau of immigration, New Delhi,  seeking issuance of a lookout notice against Ravi, so that he can be arrested if he tried fleeing to another country. The bureau has issued the notice in this connection.  

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Waiter Arrested for Secretly Recording Women In Washroom At A Vashi-Based Restaurant
Navi Mumbai: Waiter Arrested for Secretly Recording Women In Washroom At A Vashi-Based Restaurant
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School’s Chairman & Secretary Seek Pre-Arrest Bail From Bombay HC
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: School’s Chairman & Secretary Seek Pre-Arrest Bail From Bombay HC
Navi Mumbai: Residents Form Human Chain To Protest CIDCO’s Coastal Road Project Through Green Belt In Belapur
Navi Mumbai: Residents Form Human Chain To Protest CIDCO’s Coastal Road Project Through Green Belt In Belapur
Navi Mumbai: Decomposed Body Found Near Orion Mall In Panvel; Crime Branch Arrests Accused Linked To Murder Of Unidentified Man
Navi Mumbai: Decomposed Body Found Near Orion Mall In Panvel; Crime Branch Arrests Accused Linked To Murder Of Unidentified Man

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

MP High Court Orders State Government To Grant Super Senior Pension To Retired Professor

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another...

Lookout Notice Issued Against Fraudster ₹1.77 Crore Investment Scam; One Arrested, Another...

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On...

Bhopal Faces Public Transport Crisis: Over 280 City Buses Out Of Service, Commuters Rely On...

Sub Inspector Recruitment To Resume In The State After Six Years

Sub Inspector Recruitment To Resume In The State After Six Years

Bhopal & Satna Secure Environmental Clearance For Smart City Projects; Indore, Gwalior Await...

Bhopal & Satna Secure Environmental Clearance For Smart City Projects; Indore, Gwalior Await...