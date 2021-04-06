Long haul of lockdown no way to stop virus: Shivraj

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said lockdown is not the right solution to stop the pandemic and what is needed is self-discipline. The chief minister made this statement in a press conference here on Tuesday. Chouhan was observing a 24-hour Swasthya Agraha Abhiyan at Minto Hall to raise awareness about the pandemic.

He said lockdown would deprive people of their jobs as well as ruin the economy. Therefore, lockdown was not the right kind to battle against the virus but everybody should maintain self-discipline, wear marks, wash hands and follow social-distancing norms, he added. Nevertheless, that could not be done without the people's cooperation, he said. He said, "People must think that they are committing a crime without wearing masks." With the resurgence of virus, the number of patients began to increase in hospitals, Chouhan said, adding that the government was making all arrangements but people should be aware of the disease.According to Chouhan, still, many people are not in the habit of wearing masks. He said that people became careless, since the number of corona patients decreased and that parties were being thrown and masks given the go by. CM said it was because of public functions that the corona had spread again in the state. To seek people's support, the volunteers of various social organisations would launch a campaign, he said.

They should get themselves registered and their help would be sought in home isolation and institutional quarantine, he added.