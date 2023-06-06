Lokayukta should now keep away from Mahakal Lok: LoP

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Assembly Dr Govind Singh has asked the Lokayukta to keep away from Mahakal Lok as he had previously overlooked the Congress MLA’s complaint over the alleged irregularities in the project.

“A year ago Congress MLA had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta but he did not take any action then and now to come in media limelight he is portraying taking action,” said Singh while talking to media persons, here on Monday.

Recently, several idols installed at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain, had collapsed and been damaged due to strong wind. The Congress has alleged corruption in the installation of idols and demanded a judicial probe.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Lokayukta justice NK Gupta had ordered an inquiry and constituted a three-member team to visit Mahakal Lok to ascertain if any financial and technical anomalies has taken place in the construction and installation of the idols.

The LoP claimed that Congress MLA had filed a complaint with Lokayukta pointing at corruption going on in the construction of Mahakal Lok. He had filed an affidavit and also submitted proof of the irregularities but Lokayukta chose to remain ignorant, said Singh.

The LoP further alleged that he had filed a complaint to the Lokayukta over the anomalies in the crop compensation disbursement in district Bhind. The state Assembly had accepted that the compensation was given to wrong people and around Rs 1.50 crore was taken back from the farmers, but the Lokayukta is still sitting on the file, he added.

