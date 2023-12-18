Lokayukta Police Catches MP Electricity Board's Assistant Engineer Accepting ₹60k Bribe In Jabalpur

Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta's police wing caught an assistant engineer of the state electricity board while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 from a contractor in Jabalpur city on Monday.

According to a representative of the Special Police Establishment (SPE) in Lokayukta, the contractor sought to turn over the 11 KV power line and transformer installation project to the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board.

According to Sanjay Sahu, superintendent of police at Lokayukta SPE, assistant engineer of the board Shailendra Nath demanded a payment of Rs 60,000 from the contractor in order to fulfil the handover formalities.

The contractor filed a complaint with the anti-corruption bureau in addition to agreeing to pay the sum.

According to Sahu, the assistant engineer was apprehended by the SPE on Monday while taking the bribe amount at his office. The SPE set up a trap.

He said that Nath is the subject of a case filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Patwari caught accepting bribe

In a similar incident less than a week ago, a team of Ujjain Lokayukta had caught a patwari accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 near the Kargil intersection in Alot. Priyanka Verma was named as the accused. Verma, who has been posted in Hingdi Halke village for the last three months, is accused of abusing her position by asking for bribes to settle land-related disputes.