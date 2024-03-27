Lok Sabha Polls: Political Parties Step Up Efforts To Woo Youths

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The youths are going to play an important role in the victory of candidates in Lok Sabha elections. Keeping this in view, political parties have started making strategies to draw young voters to their fold.

According to Election Commission, the young voters in the age group of 18 to 19 years are 16,49, 641 in Madhya Pradesh. The voters in the age group of 20 to 29 years are 1,36,34,641. There are 1,49,77,123 voters in the age group of 30 to 39 years.

This means that young voters are going to have a huge say in the outcome of Lok Sabha election.

State Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Vaibhav Pawar told Free Press that voters most of whom are 18 or above, have a different temperament, understanding of the things. The BJYM is making all efforts to reach out to youths and inform them about the achievements of state and central government.

In this regard, Namo Yuva Nav Matdata programme is to be organised at about 12,000 places situated in panchayats of the state. “We are mainly targeting the youths between 18 to 25 years of age,” he said.

The vice-president of Congress IT cell Abhinav Barolia said youths were facing several problems for whom Congress would launch Yuva Nyay campaign. Congress has solution to their problems.

Election Commission doing its bit

To ensure greater participation of youths in Lok Sabha voting, Chief Electoral Office is also making efforts to reach young voters. It is using social media to approach youths and motivate them for voting.