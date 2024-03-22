Lok Sabha Polls: Chouhan, Scindia, Lata Among Most Qualified BJP Candidates |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Rajesh Mishra, and Lata Wankhede are the most qualified people among all the BJP candidates, contesting the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh. Scindia, a product of prestigious institutions, boasts a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University and an MBA from Stanford University, USA.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a gold medalist in philosophy. Chouhan holds a Master's degree from Barkatullah University and brings agricultural expertise to the forefront. Candidate from Sidhi Rajesh Mishra with a Bachelor’s in Dental Surgery, Mishra’s hands-on experience in healthcare. Lata Wankhede (Sagar) is a postgraduate in Economics, Sociology, and Journalism. She has done her Ph.D. in “The Role of Journalism in the Social Upliftment of Rural Women.”

File photo

How educated are the candidates…

* Darshan Singh Choudhary (Hoshangabad) pursued postgraduate study in philosophy, English, history, economics, and sociology. And earned a gold medal in philosophy.

* VD Sharma (Khajuraho)- M.Sc. in Agriculture Agronomy from Jawaharlal Nehru Agriculture University, Jabalpur, and another M.Sc. in Agriculture from Agriculture College, Gwalior

* Ganesh Singh (Satna) -Masters and LLB from Awdhesh Pratap Singh University, Rewa

* Faggan Singh Kulsate (Mandla) -PG from Dr Hari Singh Gour University, Sagar

* Bharat Singh Kushwaha (Gwalior) passed Higher Secondary from MP Board

* Shankar Lalwani B.Tech. University of Bombay.

* Rahul Singh (Damoh) 12th from Christ Church Boys School, Jabalpur

* Alok Sharma (Bhopal) B.Com. degree from Bhopal University, Bhopal.

* Sandhya Ray (Bhind) -M.A. from Jiwaji University, Gwalior, LLB Law College Bhopal, Barkatullah University

* Janardhan Mishra (Rewa) bachelors and LLB from Dr Rajat Singh College, Rewa * Himadri Singh (Shahdol) B.A. Monad University, Hapur, UP

* Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh) graduated Vikram University, Ujjain

* Mahendra Singh Solanky (Dewas) L.L.B. Indore Institute of Law, B.A. DAVV, Indore

* Sudhir Gupta (Mandsur) M.Com Govt. College Mandsaur

* Gajendra Patel (Khargone) BA and LLB Govt College, Barwani, and Indore Christian College, Indore, respectively.

* Gyaneshwar Patil (Khandwa) 12th grade and B.Com. second year from IGNOU

* Durgadas Uikey (Betul) B.Ed. and Masters from Barkatullah University, Bhopal

* Vivek Bunty Sahu (Chhindwara) B.Com. Govt. Autonomous PG College, Chhindwara

* Anil Firojiya (Ujjain) 12th grade from at Lokmanya Tilak HS School, Ujjain * Ashish Dubey (Jabalpur) B.com and LLB from Jabalpur

* Savitri Thakur (Dhar) high school passout

* Anita Nagar Chouhan (Ratlam) LLB

* Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena) BA-LLB, a practicing lawyer

* Virendra Kumar Khatik (Tikamgarh) Ph.D. Dr Harisingh Gour University, Sagar.

* Bharti Pardhi (Balaghat) BSc Rani Durgavati University, Jabalpur