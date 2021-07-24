Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur to write to Center for expediting merger of AIIMS and BMHRC

BHOPAL: Lok Sabha Member Pragya Thakur has said that she would write to Union health ministry to expedite the process of for merger of two premier medical institutes AIIMS and BMHRC.

She was speaking at a programme on the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh High Court, in December, 2019, had ordered the secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to appear before it over the delay in merger of Bhopal Memorial Hospital & Research Centre (BMHRC) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state capital.

HC division bench comprising Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Atul Sreedharan directed the secretary to appear in person over the delay in the merger of BMHRC, a multi- speciality hospital for the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, with the AIIMS. HC was informed that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare, in its 111th report of December 28, 2018, had recommended merger of the BMHRC with the AIIMS. The committee had asked the department to take necessary steps for the purpose. The BMHRC was set up by the Centre to treat the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

HC had also directed the Madhya Pradesh government to fill the position of the secretary of BMHRC's monitoring committee after the post fell vacant a few months back following the retirement of the official, who held the post.

The monitoring committee carries medical surveillance of the affected persons of the Bhopal gas tragedy. The court issued the directives during the hearing of the PILs filed by the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sangthan, Bhopal Group For Information and Action, and Bhopal Gas Peedith Sangarsh Sahyog Samiti.