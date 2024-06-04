Lok Sabha MP Poll Result effect: Fate of Shivraj, VD, Digvajaya & Scindia to be decided today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The fate of former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Digvijaya Singh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and many other politicians will be decided on Tuesday when the counting of votes cast for the Lok Sabha election will take place.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have laid their eyes on the outcome.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Veerendra Khatik and former minister of the Union Cabinet Kantilal Bhuria are also in the fray.

The election in the state was held in four phases – on April 19, April 26, May 7 and May 13.

The BJP has fielded candidates from all the 29 seats, and the Congress put up candidates in 27.

The BJP and the Congress are getting ready for the election results. The BJP claimed that it would win all the 29 seats in the state.

According to the party’s state unit president VD Sharma, the BJP will win 29 seats.

The outcome will be even better than what the exit polls have predicted.

On the other hand, the Congress said the party would win a few seats in the state.

According to MPCC president Jitu Patwari, the results will be opposite the exit polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 28 seats and the Congress only one. In the 2014 parliamentary election, the BJP got 27 seats and the Congress just two.

All eyes on Chhindwara, Morena, Gwalior

The seats where the BJP is not sure of win are Chhindwara, Morena and Gwalior. The fight is tough in these seats. The hottest of all the constituencies is Chhindwara from where son of former chief minister Kamal Nath, Nakul Nath, is contesting against BJP candidate Vivek Sahu. Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s prestige is at stake in Rajgarh. Along with this, the fight is considered close in Ratlam.