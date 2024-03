Lok Sabha Elections: Modi, Shah, Nadda Among BJP's 40 Star Campaigners For MP | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has appointed 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election of Madhya Pradesh. They include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others.

The names of other star campaigners are: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shivprakash, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President VD Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Satish Upadhyay, ex Union Minister Satyanarayan Jatia, finance minister Jagdish Dewda, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Virendra Kumar Khatik, Faggan Singh Kulaste , Smriti Irani among others.

The other names of star campaigners are: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma , Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, MP Organization General Secretary (BJP )Hitanand, Panchayat Minister Prahalad Patel, Union Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jaibhan Singh Pavaiya, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh, Lal Singh Arya, Narayan Kushwah, Minister Tulsi Silawat, Minister Nirmala Bhuria, Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, former Minister Gopal Bhargava, ex Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, former minister Suresh Pachori, Kavita Patidar and Gaurishankar Bisen.