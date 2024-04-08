Lok Sabha Elections: Jitu Patwari Fries ‘Mehengai Ke Pakode’ While Campaigning In Balaghat; Video Goes Viral

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitu Patwari Frys ‘Mehengai Ke Pakode’ While Campaigning In Balaghat; Video Goes Viral (WATCH) | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In yet another unique way of campaigning, MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari was seen frying ‘pakodas’ to protest the ‘rising inflation’ during Modi government’s tenure. The matter came to fore through a video posted by Jitu Patwari’s X handle on Monday.

When Lok Sabha Elections are just 10 days away, all the politicians have started their campaigns across the nation. Amidst all the activities and campaigns going on in Madhya Pradesh, Jitu Patwari’s recent video, underscoring the inflation in the country, is going spreading like wildfire on social media on Monday.

Enough of inflation: Patwari

The recent video showing Jitu Patwari frying fritters in a big kadhai has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video, Patwari captioned, “Balaghat ne bhari hunkar…Bohot ho gayi mehengai ki hunkar…Ab nahi chalegi Modi sarkar! (Balaghat roars against inflation, Modi can’t anymore govern the nation!).”

The video is attracting enough attention and reactions.

“Inflation has doubled-up in Modi government”

In the video Patwari can be seen sitting at a street food vendor’s stall, frying fritters for them. While doing so, he asked the vendor about the price they pay for the oil per liter. The vendor answered “Rs 120 per liter.”

Taking note of it, Patwari said the price of the same oil 6-7 years ago was Rs 60 per liter. “Modi said, the inflation would be cut to half in his government, but ironically it has doubled-up!”

“To is mehengai ke baad Modi sarkar rehni chahiye ya jani chahiye? (Should the Modi government prevail even after this inflation?),” asked the Congress leaders to the people surrounding him, to which the crowd said, “Jani chahiye!” in unison.