Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MLA Ram Niwas Rawat Urges Congress To Change His LS Charge |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Ram Niwas Rawat has urged PCC president Jitu Patwari to change his Lok Sabha charge from Morena to another constituency. On Saturday, the Congress announced its candidates for the rest of the three LS seats. Satyapal Sikarwar will contest from Morena, Praveen Pathak from Gwalior and Narendra Patel from Khandwa.

Talking to Free Press, the MLA said that he wanted to change his charge as Sikarwar had earlier opposed him in two elections. “Even if I work forgetting all old bitter memories, he will think that I am not giving my hundred percent and if anything goes wrong, I will be made responsible,” he said.

The party sources claimed that these tickets were given on the consent of the leader of the opposition, Umang Singhar. It is also said that the party leaders of Gwalior-Chambal were demanding tickets for an OBC leader in one of the constituencies—Gwalior or Morena.

“It is a discretion of the party leader to give the tickets, but the consent of the ground level workers are equally important, because they are at the ground and actually they are contesting the elections,” he added. “The Congress talks about power sharing according to population, but when it comes to reality they forget,” a party leader alleged.