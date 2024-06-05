Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: I Take Responsibility Of Cong Defeat In State, Says Patwari

State Congress President Jitu Patwari, former chief minister Kamal Nath address the media after facing defeat on all Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Jitu Patwari on Tuesday accepted defeat of the party in state. 'I take the responsibility for defeat,' he told media persons in the state capital.

Patwari said confusion created by exit poll cleared on Tuesday. 'People have discarded the dictatorship trying to overrule them. People have believed in five promises of Rahul Gandhi and have discarded Modi guarantee,' he added.

Whereas he blamed the state government for the defeat, he claimed that the state government had misused money and power to affect the election and the working of the state government had came to fore after the state assembly elections.

'Now it is time to do self assessment and to get ready to accept change in the party. Now there is need of the hour to induct new thought, new attitude in the party', he said.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath accepted the verdict given by the voters of the Chhindwara and of the state in the present election.

"Whatever the people of Chhindwara will decide, we will accept. Overall, the INDIA bloc is performing well and heading towards to form the government," he said.

Former Chief Minister and candidate from Rajgarh constituency Digvijaya Singh said that it is the victory of Rahulji's (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) commitment to his ideologies.

"I would like to congratulate Mallikarjun Khargeji, under whose leadership we fought the elections. It is the victory of Rahulji's commitment to his ideologies. It is now apparent that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will not get a clear majority, and it would lead to inner conflicts among them," Singh said while speaking to reporters in Rajgarh.

Cong leaders leave PCC office as counting progressed

Congress leaders had made big plans for counting day. They had placed order for sweets to celebrate the victory but dropped the plan as party was not able to win any seat.

The Congress had hoped to win in Chhindwara, Morena, Rajgarh, Sidhi, Satna, Mandla and Ratlam. State Congress president Jitu Patwari, ex-CM Kamal Nath, leaders Arun Yadav, Sajjan Singh Verma and other party leaders reached and monitored the counting process from the control room.

Other party leaders also gathered at the PCC watching and discussing the counting events. But gradually the results of all 29 seats of the state started coming and after every round of counting the gap of winning margin widened, their moral also started going down.

Nath left the PCC at around 12.30 pm and gradually other leaders left the office one by one. Following the footstep of the leaders, the party workers and supporters they also started leaving the office. At around 2.30 pm in control room none of the important or the big leader was present to hold the charge of the room.