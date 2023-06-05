Lok Boli Natya Samaroh-2023: Baishakhi depicting importance of girls’ education staged in Bhopal

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Bagheli play, Baishakhi, depicting importance of girls’ education was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Sunday, the third day of a five-day Lok Boli Natya Samaroh-2023. Rang Triveni organised the fest in association with Union culture ministry.

Written by Yogesh Tripathi and directed by Anand Mishra, the play was presented by Saghan Society for Cultural and Welfare Society.

The play revolves around a protagonist Chhote Lal who is poor and illiterate but manages the family somehow. His daughter is to marry head of another village. The daughter falls into the old well and breaks her leg. He takes small loan for her treatment. The message is sent by the chief that a handicapped girl will not be accepted as daughter-in-law. From here, play takes a new turn.

Shivendra Singh as Chhotelal, Monika Vishwakarma as Butni and Aanandi Mishra as Paran were in lead roles. Surendra Vankhede composed music and lights by Ramdas. Rachna Mishra and Archana Kumar designed the set.