Locusts swarm invades Bhopal again

BHOPAL: A fresh swarm of locusts invaded the state capital again on Tuesday and this time they were spotted in areas like Vidhan Sabha, Vallabh Bhavan, Satpura, MP Nagar and Malviya Nagar.

On intervening night of Sunday-Monday, they landed in colonies and outskirts along Hoshangabad Road though joint teams of district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and agriculture department had killed most of them on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, administration swung into action to fend off locust swarms again. Fire brigade moved on roads, blowing siren. Traders shut their shops in MP Nagar and other areas. Police vans, fire brigade and other vehicles roamed around the affected areas blowing sirens to scare them away. The residents lit crackers to drive them away. Besides, they banged utensils to scare them away.