Locusts swarm invades Bhopal again

BHOPAL: A fresh swarm of locusts invaded the state capital again on Tuesday and this time they were spotted in areas like Vidhan Sabha, Vallabh Bhavan, Satpura, MP Nagar and Malviya Nagar.
On intervening night of Sunday-Monday, they landed in colonies and outskirts along Hoshangabad Road though joint teams of district administration, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and agriculture department had killed most of them on Monday morning.
On Tuesday, administration swung into action to fend off locust swarms again. Fire brigade moved on roads, blowing siren. Traders shut their shops in MP Nagar and other areas. Police vans, fire brigade and other vehicles roamed around the affected areas blowing sirens to scare them away. The residents lit crackers to drive them away. Besides, they banged utensils to scare them away.
As the locusts were in the middle of city, chemicals were not used to kill them. Only siren, utensil, crackers were used. Some people went to roof tops to film locust swarm spreading across their area.
The tropical grasshopers had entered Rajasthan from Pakistan earlier this month, and then swarmed across western India. Desert locusts are a regular feature in the country but on a very small scale. However, this is the worst attack in 27 years.
Superintendent of Police (South) Sri Krishna Thota said situation is under control. “This time, they entered city areas too. So, we had to be careful,” he added.
