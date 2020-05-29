Locusts entered in MP bigger in size, 40% success in elimination

BHOPAL: The locusts that entered Madhya Pradesh are comparatively bigger in size thereby posing tougher challenge to the teams battling them.

For the last ten days various teams are battling to drive away the locust swarms in the state. While they are chased during the day, they are eliminated at night. According to officials of the agriculture department, the success rate of eliminating them stands between 35-40%.

“Our team in Pusli village of Betul district sprayed chemicals and successfully eliminated about 40% of the locusts. There are several challenges on the spots where the locusts rest and chemicals are sprayed,” said Sanjeev Singh, director agriculture.

Generally, fire tenders are used to spray chemicals it can throw it to good height but sometimes the distance between the tree and fire tender is so much that it reduces the effectiveness.

Considering the scale of menace, teams have now started using drones to spray chemicals. Chief scientist and coordinator from the Locust Warning Organisation Dr KL Gurjar said that more drones will be included in the fleet this week. Moreover, an aircraft is also expected very soon that will spray the chemicals on tall trees present in unreachable terrain.

The size of the locusts (not swarms) is also big. The chemicals have less affect on big size locusts thereby reducing the results.

At present several swarms are present in the Vindhya region including Satna and Rewa, villages around Morena district, Betul and Balaghat. Some groups are also active in Datia, Niwadi and bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh.

“Alert has been issued to all districts. Our teams constantly inform officials about the movement of locusts so that teams from nearby places remain prepared to fight the menace,” said director agriculture. Farmers have been advised to spray pesticides on their crops to save them from unwanted guests.

They chased away locusts by honking horns, sirens and playing DJ

Officials have issued warnings and ways to deal with the menace. Playing loud sounds including banging utensils, etc has been advised to shoo the locusts away from their areas.

Youth in Kesarpura of Jawad block in Neemuch district not only followed the advice but chased the locusts from their village. A group of youth detached the silencers from their bikes- as the warning arrived. The DJ player of that village was asked to remain ready with loudest sound tracks.

“We were waiting for the locusts to arrive. Our group have more than two dozen bikes and dozen cars besides tractors. Moreover, our DJ was also awesome. It was more of a baraat procession” said Ajay Dhakad, the brain behind the whole episode.

The whole group of about 100 people with bikes, cars and DJ chased them- all honking horns and DJ playing the loudest track. The women folk too played their part banging kitchen utensils that made loud sounds, he said. It took about more than an hour to shoo them away, as they kept hovering for a long time and used to return after a while, he added.