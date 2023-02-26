e-Paper Get App
Locomotive engine derails during shunting at Bhopal railway station

A rail safety drive is underway in Bhopal railway division to prevent train accidents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 11:29 PM IST
article-image
Railway staff checking the engine in Bhopal on Sunday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A locomotive engine derailed during shunting at Bhopal railway station on Saturday night. However, no damage was reported. A rail safety drive is on in Bhopal railway division to prevent train accidents.

Assistant divisional safety officer, chief loco inspectors, railway personnel related to rail safety, assistant loco pilots, loco pilots and other staff are part of safety drive. A counselling session has also been held. Signaling aspects and observance of braking practices, observance of speed restrictions, safety of work place, prevention of short cuts etc were explained during counselling.

Public relations officer Subedar Singh said, “Engine derailed during shunting exercise. It happened at night. Derailed engine has been put on track. We will take all precautions during shunting exercise. We are putting house in order through safety drive of which counselling and coordination are a part.”

