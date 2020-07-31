Lockdown won’t be extended in Bhopal, bans to be stricter

The lockdown will remain in place only till August 3 because of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement that the state will quell the virus without further shutdown.

The lockdown may not be extended in the state capital, but the precaution norms will be strictly implemented to arrest the disease.

Guidelines are being prepared for the second unlocking in Bhopal from August 4. The guidelines this time will be stricter than the earlier rules.

According to the Central Government’s guidelines, the cinema halls will remain closed; besides the places from where the disease is escalating are being identified.

Before the lockdown, the shops were allowed to open till 10pm. Later, shopkeepers were asked to close their shops by 8pm.