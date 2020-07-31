Lockdown won’t be extended in Bhopal, bans to be stricter

The lockdown will remain in place only till August 3 because of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement that the state will quell the virus without further shutdown.
The lockdown may not be extended in the state capital, but the precaution norms will be strictly implemented to arrest the disease.
Guidelines are being prepared for the second unlocking in Bhopal from August 4. The guidelines this time will be stricter than the earlier rules.
According to the Central Government’s guidelines, the cinema halls will remain closed; besides the places from where the disease is escalating are being identified.
Before the lockdown, the shops were allowed to open till 10pm. Later, shopkeepers were asked to close their shops by 8pm.
In the second unlocking, the administration is planning to open markets till 7pm or 8pm.
There may be instructions for opening private offices with 50% of their employees.
The government offices may be asked to call 50% of their employees as was done earlier.
Stricter rules may be formed not to let people gather at one place, ask them to sport masks and to follow social-distancing norms.
Whenever a corona patient is detected, his house is barricaded, and only five houses adjacent to his are made containment zones. Even this rule is not being followed.
The government is planning to extend the containment zone. The rules will be stricter in buffer zones, so that people do not come out of an area where the disease has spread.
The main reason for the ten-day lockdown was lack of medical facilities to treat corona cases. The number of beds has been increased for treatment of patients for seven days.
Two private hospitals have been identified for corona treatment on government expenses and two for treatment on personal expenses.
The government is also planning to open new quarantine centres because of home isolation the family members of a patient are also getting infected.
Against this backdrop, only those patients who have facilities will be kept in home quarantine.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)