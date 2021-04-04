Lockdown: Stones pelted at police in Bhopal

BHOPAL :A team of police was attacked with stones when they had gone to enforce night curfew on Saturday. Not only men but also women attacked the police injuring 3.

The family of a tea stall owner alleged that the policemen beat up female members and also vandalised their shop and house. The incident occurred at 11:30 pm, when the police reached Al-Madina Tea Stall and asked its owner to down the shutters as it was opened during night. Police said the owner instead entered into argument and threw a cup of hot tea on one of the cops.

The incident occurred in Quazi camp area under Hanumanganj PS. The cops when tried to arrest the prime accused, the other staff and customers pelted stones on them. Police said Zaheer Shef, Ramzani, Imran, Danish, Sameer, Imran, Sajid, Salman, Savez, Ayub, Kallu, Nusrat, Uzma and Shahnoor and some other unidentified men have been booked.