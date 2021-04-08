LOCKDOWN LOOKBACK: Nothing but eerie silence on roads still haunts GM of Palash Residency

BHOPAL: It was not the best of times. A bizarre silence seeped into everywhere. The stillness seemed to have tossed down the empty roads.

In the evening, the cries of hungry dogs totted up scariness to that silence that sent the chills down the spine.

Nobody came out, as the creepy coronavirus was lurking everywhere. But General Manager of Palash Residency in the city, Ajay Shrivastava, could hardly afford to stay indoors.

He had to feed the corona patients and the corona warriors such as doctors, policemen and health workers.