Lockdown exposes the great Digital Divide in MP students

Lockdown has brought to fore the digital divide among students- specially those belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) who got admissions in private schools under Right to Education Act.

Aradhya (name changed) son of an auto driver is studying in class five in most sought after public school in Bhopal under RTE Act. After lockdown the school created whatsapp group of students and started online classes.

However, Aradhya was completely dependent on his father for availability of smartphone and the online classes. Ultimately he kept lagging behind for three months after which he has gone under stress.

There are more than 1.77 lakh students like Aradhya, who took admission in good private schools under the RTE Act (2019-20) but are now on the receiving end because of online classes.