Lockdown exposes the great Digital Divide in MP students

Lockdown has brought to fore the digital divide among students- specially those belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) who got admissions in private schools under Right to Education Act.
Aradhya (name changed) son of an auto driver is studying in class five in most sought after public school in Bhopal under RTE Act. After lockdown the school created whatsapp group of students and started online classes.
However, Aradhya was completely dependent on his father for availability of smartphone and the online classes. Ultimately he kept lagging behind for three months after which he has gone under stress.
There are more than 1.77 lakh students like Aradhya, who took admission in good private schools under the RTE Act (2019-20) but are now on the receiving end because of online classes.
Moreover, the digital content created by the schools also poses a challenge before them to comprehend it properly. Most of the parents of such children are unable to help them. Girls suffer more as they are expected to help in domestic work as well.
Similar problem is expected to arise in government run schools as the department has prepared DigiLep- digital learning programme, considering spread of corona pandemic.
Situation in government schools could be worse as most of the children in rural areas do not have smartphones. Moreover, connectivity is also a major issue there.
Although about 78 percent of India's 1.3 billion population has mobile phones, teledensity in rural areas is around 57 percent, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. MP has lower teledensity of 70.28% against 78% at national level (TRAI figures, September 2019).
"These numbers are not conducive to virtual classrooms for the majority," said Nishant Baghel, director of technology innovations at Pratham, a learning organisation that has developed digital, radio and SMS-based programmes to be delivered via village administration in 10 Indian states.
Even in homes with a smartphone, usually owned by the father, it may not be available to the children for learning, he adds.
Considering the problem of EWS children availing RTE benefits, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sahbhagi Sajha Manch has demanded from government to make provision for internet recharge for such children.
“We have written to CM and other Child Right Authorities. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has taken cognizance of our letter and has redirected our letter to school education department,” said national convener of Sajha Manch, Upasna Beohar.
