Lockdown breached in Bhopal: People move out to celebrate Rakhshabandhan

Bhopal: People were forced to stay at home on Rakhi during lockdown in state capital on Monday as they were told to go back home when they drove out to celebrate festival with relatives. It led to confrontation at many places like Polytechnic Square, Shivaji Nagar, Roshanpura Square. Administration had already clarified in guideline no one will be allowed to come out festival celebrations due to corona outbreak.

It was last day of 10-day lockdown and police teams were pressed into services at every check point to prevent traffic jams. Police, whenever spotted more people in cars, prevented them from moving forward. They were told to go back home. The police had to struggle to control rush at Kali Mata Road, Kolar, Roshanpura Square on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is undergoing treatment in Chirayu Hospital, has appealed people to adhere to corona protocol like maintaining social distancing and covering face with mask when nurses tied Rakhi on his wrist at the Hospital. The wife of minister Arvind Bhadauria also tied Rakhi to chief minister.

All approach roads leading to Curfew Wali Mata temple, were barricaded to check public movement. However, Sanskriti Bachao Manch chief Chandrashekhar Tiwari with other devotees performed abhishek at Durga Mandir on last Monday of Shrawan month. All the approach roads leading to temples were barricaded to check entry of devotees in temples.