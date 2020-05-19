Lockdown 4.0 in Bhopal: Traffic flow on roads raises risk of corona spread

The vehicular flow on roads is set to increase during lockdown as the government has given permission to open offices in private sector with 33 per cent staff and 50 per cent staff in industrial sector like Govindpura.

The increase in traffic may spread coronavirus further in the state capital though administration has made it mandatory for commuters to wear masks and maintain social distance at all the places. The situation in the state capital is going out of hands as till date over 1000 people have diagnosed corona positive.

Shops selling medicines, milk, grocery will remain open in prominent markets like MP Nagar, Bittan Market, New Market, Mansarover complex etc.

For past 70 days, administration is working round the clock to ensure social distancing and screening. If corona cases increase, their effort will go waste. There are already many hotspots in the state capital and many areas have been sealed.

So far, heavy police forces were deployed to check public movement by barricading the roads. During fourth phase of lockdown, administration will have to face new challenges with increasing movement of traffic and crowd.

ASP (Traffic) Pradeep Chauhan said efforts are on to maintain social distancing. Permission has been given to open units and offices but they have to follow social distancing norms while wearing masks have been made mandatory. “We hope that people will also support us at this crucial juncture,” he added.