Lockdown 4.0 in Bhopal: On first day, most shops opened in morning, closed after police warning

On the first day of lockdown 4.0, most of the shops were opened in the morning in city. Bhopal is in red zone and there is restriction on business establishments.

However, police patrolling team asked all the shop keepers, except grocery shops, milk outlets and medical stores, to close their shops and warned of cancelling their licences/registration if they opened again.

Police team made announcement with warning, “For the 70 days, we are in field setting aside our families. Entire administration is working round the clock for public safety from COVID-19. So this is not right way to open all the shops. Lockdown still continues so do not make mockery of lockdown. Otherwise, we will have to take tough action against such shop keepers.”

Mostly grocery shops, medical stores, vegetables outlets were opened. In lockdown 4.0, cooler and other items needed in scorching heat, are allowed to sell. Few hardware and electrician shops were also opened.

Otherwise, there is no change in scene in lockdown 4.0 Police continued intercepting public movement by barricading the roads. However, offices were opened with one third staff. Registry office, ISBT, etc were opened from Monday. Police also asked the public as well as shop keepers to maintain social distancing at shops and warned of action if they did not abide by it.

Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal general secretary Anupam Agrawal said, “People generally store grocery items, spices for full year in April-May, before the onset of monsoon season. But it is now almost over and whole market is also not opened completely, so administration should consider this factor in lockdown 4.0”