Local bodies, Panchayati Raj should be given more teeth: Manmohan Singh

BHOPAL: Vision-to-Delivery is completely focused on development, said former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at an event held to celebrate Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s one year in office on Tuesday.

Panchayati Raj and local bodies should be given more teeth to bolster the administration, which will help the Vision Document to fulfill its purpose in time, Singh said.

The former Prime Minister also released the 2020-2025 document and said taking the ‘do it yourself governance system’ to the next phase will enhance the efficiency of the administration.

The Vision Document has focused on 11 sectors and a lot of work has been done in coordination with industries to generate job opportunities during the past one year of the Nath-led government, Singh said.

The document has been prepared for its implementation in the health, education and other sectors and a road map has been made to execute it, the former Prime Minister said.

It will help generate maximum jobs in food processing units and in service sector, Singh said, adding that increase in number of seats in medical colleges and improvement in the health services will boost health tourism.

Govt of vision, not of television: Nath

Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that his is a government of vision and not of television and that appreciation for good work should come from the people and from the media.

Not less than 365 promises have been fulfilled in 365 days, though with great difficulties, the Chief Minister said.

The previous government has left the coffers empty as well as made such announcements as had no provisions in the budget, he said.

Nath said that there were no provisions for bonus for corns and for cheap electricity in the budget made by the previous government.

He also announced that process for loan waiver worth Rs 1 lakh began from Tuesday.

Nath said loans worth Rs 50,000 were waived and the government earned Rs 85 lakh from the scheme ‘Rs 100 for 100 units of power bill’. The state should be made crime-free, and a campaign ‘Shuddh ka Yudh (war for pure foodstuff)’ has been launched against food adulterers, Nath said.

The state was using more milk than it could produce, he said, adding that the government is doing reforms according the thoughts of the former Prime Minister.