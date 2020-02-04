Loan waivers to strengthen farmers, co-op banks: MP minister PC Sharma

Rewa: Public relations minister PC Sharma inaugurated a meet on cooperatives at Krishna Raj Kapoor auditorium on Tuesday.

He said Chief Minister Kamal Nath had signed the order for waiving loans 55 lakh farmers within two hours taking over as head of the state.

Loan waiving will strengthen the cooperative banks as well as farmers, he said.

Sharma said people should be associated with the Late Shriniwas Tiwari cooperative society so that it may turn into a movement.