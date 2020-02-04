Loan waivers to strengthen farmers, co-op banks: MP minister PC Sharma

Rewa: Public relations minister PC Sharma inaugurated a meet on cooperatives at Krishna Raj Kapoor auditorium on Tuesday.
He said Chief Minister Kamal Nath had signed the order for waiving loans 55 lakh farmers within two hours taking over as head of the state.
Loan waiving will strengthen the cooperative banks as well as farmers, he said.
Sharma said people should be associated with the Late Shriniwas Tiwari cooperative society so that it may turn into a movement.
The Congress-led government is trying to improve the lot of the farmers, he said, adding that, when crop yield is good, farmers remain happy and business moves on.
He said that purchase of paddy from farmers had already been discussed with the Union agriculture minister.
In colleges, 3,000 posts have been created and guest scholars should not think that they are going to lose job, Sharma said.
The government led by Nath has fulfilled 365 promises in one year, he said.
AIIFA which was being held in big cities will now be organised in Indore, the minister said.
The event will not only give prestige to the state but also invite investments, he said.
Sharma also spoke about the renovation of Ramvangaman Path and construction of Sita temple in Sri Lanka.
He also said funds would be sanctioned for Chirhula and Lakshmanbag temples in Rewa.
Siddharth Tiwari, who presided over the event, spoke about the cooperative movement in Rewa.
Ramashanker Mishra and Triyugi Narayan Shukla spoke about the necessity to improve the financial condition of cooperative societies.
It was resolved at the conference that the date for buying paddy would be extended to February 12.
A large number of farmers and people’s representatives were present at the conference.
Those who were present were Gurmeet Singh Mango, Vivek Tiwari, Muneendra Tiwari, Ramashanker Mishra and others. Some of the senior citizens were feted at the event.
