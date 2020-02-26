LNCT awarded best private university in MP

BHOPAL: LNCT University was awarded Best Private University in Madhya Pradesh 2020.

The award was presented in the Second National Education Excellence Conclave on February 24 at New Delhi.

Anupam Chouksey received the award from Prof KK Aggarawal, Chairman, National Board of Accreditation.

Anupam Chouksey threw light on activities of LNCT Group like educational excellence, innovations, Startups, students overall development and placements.

Chairman of LNCT Group J N Chouksey and vice chairperson Poonam Chaukse congratulated to LNCT family.