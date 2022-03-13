Liver transplant: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan assures to help child's parents

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government would get the liver of child Devraj Mewada transplanted. Devraj, who is suffering from Wilson's liver disease, is the son of Chunnilal Mewada of Dhabla Dhir village in Kalapipal tehsil in Shajapur district.

Devraj Chunnilal had three sons of whom two died due to liver disease. Devraj is also affected. Doctors told Chunnilal that liver transplant alone could save son's life. Devrajís mother Sunita Bai is ready to donate liver but the cost of liver transplant is high.

Taking cognisance of information published in newspapers, chief minister called Chunnilal to his residence. After talking to Chunnilal on Sunday, Chouhan discussed it with doctors on phone and directed officials to make arrangements for liver transplant at Bansal Hospital in Bhopal.

Dr Subodh Varsheny, director, Siddhanta Hospital, said, Normally, the cost of a liver transplant can range anywhere between Rs 20 lakh - Rs 25 lakh. This includes pre-transplant evaluation, the surgery and post-surgery recovery period. There are certain factors that affect cost of an organ transplant. If child is below 6 years, post operation care needs more attention.

