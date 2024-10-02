 Liquor Trader Caught Selling Alcohol Behind Closed Shutters On Dry Day In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur; Video Viral
FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing a liquor shopkeeper in Jabalpur illegally selling alcohol to some youths on Gandhi Jayanti-- declared as a 'dry day' across the nation.

According to information, the incident is of the Shahpura area, where the shopkeeper was found selling alcohol illegally.

The video was recorded by the local residents from the area, which shows a man secretly taking money from some youths and providing them with the bottle they need.

Watch the video below :-

Despite the government's declaration of a dry day in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the shopkeeper operated without fear. The liquor store’s shutter was closed, just for show, while alcohol was openly sold from a nearby grocery store next to the liquor shop.

According to the eye witnesses, the customers were secretly sent to the grocery store in order to buy alcohol, and the whole transaction happened in clear view.

Upset by this clear breaking of the law, local people recorded a video showing the man taking money and giving liquor to customers. The video spread quickly on social media, raising worries about how the dry day rules are being enforced.

Despite clear evidence, authorities have not yet taken action, and no official complaint has been filed. Residents are now demanding stricter measures to ensure the law is enforced on such significant days.

